A Lot of Celebrities Are Calling For World Leaders to End the COVID-19 Pandemic

As you know, COVID-19 continues to destroy lives all over the world and the Delta Variant is making things even worse.
Now, a group of celebrities have come together to sign a letter that is calling for leaders all over the globe to find a way to team up and end the pandemic through more access to vaccines, especially to those who are in poverty all over the world.
The letter was posted on Care.org, an international humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting global poverty and world hunger. In it, celebs like Eva Longoria, Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Alyssa Milano, and more pressed world leaders to find a solution to the issue of vaccine inequality, calling Covid “a manmade pandemic of apathy.”
Basically, the famous are pushing for more people to not only have access to those vaccines, but also for people, especially those on lower income, to be vaccinated period.
They have also called for more vaccines to be issued as well not only this year, but next year as well.
No response yet from any of the world leaders.
Those leaders would have to put aside whatever differences they have to come together and truly end the ongoing pandemic.
Not to mention continuing to deal with an army of skeptics, anti-vaxxers and those in denial of COVID that continue to wreck havoc in this pandemic and influence the uneducated into listening to and accepting whatever garbage comes out of their mouths.
Here is the all-star letter in full.
An open letter to world leaders on ending the COVID-19 pandemic now.
None of us are safe until all of us are safe.
We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act
together to end COVID-19 everywhere.
COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no
protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of
millions.
We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70%
of the world by next summer.
To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions
of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they
need to get vaccines to vulnerable people.
We can save millions of lives — and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone,
everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.
Malin Akerman
Debbie Allen
Dorothy Amuah
Morena Baccarin
Adriana Barraza
Troian Bellisario
Bobby Berk
Jordana Brewster
Connie Britton
Karamo Brown
Gloria Calderón Kellett
Ciara
Tena Clark
Kim Coates
Madison Cowan
Alexandra Daddario
Peter Dinklage
Melinda Doolittle
Tan France
Richard Gere
Duff Goldman
Tony Goldwyn
Fiona Gubelmann
Anne Hathaway
Ingrid Hoffmann
Anders Holm
Dolores Huerta
Osas Ighodaro
Joel McHale
Iman
Edward James Olmos
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Ellie Krieger
Iskra Lawrence
Annie Lennox
Lola Lennox
Esther Lewis
Laura Linney
Kimberly Locke
Eva Longoria
Anja Manuel
Julianna Margulies
Catherine McCord
Joel McHale
Spike Mendelsohn
Idina Menzel
Debra Messing
Alyssa Milano
Sepideh Moafi
Tamera Mowry-Housley
Yvette Nicole Brown
Christina Ochoa
Ana Ortiz
Helen Pankhurst
Jessica Pimentel
Julie Plec
Adina Porter
Zac Posen
Leven Rambin
April Reign
Holland Roden
Sheila Shah
Adam Shankman
Omar Sharif Jr.
Michael Sheen
Adam Shulman
Sarah Silverman
Hannah Skvarla
Todd Snyder
Kimberly Steward
Curtis Stone
Christy Turlington Burns
Laura Vandervoort
Gabby Williams
Michelle Williams
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Russell Wilson
Scott Wolf
Kelley Wolf
Bellamy Young
Rachel Zoe
The letter appears to make sense, though not everyone is viewing it as well as those who signed the letter.
Many still recall the ill-advised all-star rendition last of year of John Lennon’s “Imagine” that was seen as “tone-deaf.” Some will feel that this letter would be the same as that performance.
Social media has seen some responses to the CARE letter.
Here are some responses on Twitter.
At least some people are speaking up.
Time will tell if their mission has proven to be successful.
Article Courtesy of Care.org, Deadline and Uproxx
First Picture Courtesy of Hindustan Times and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images
Gif, First through Ninth Tweet and Third through Fifteen Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx
