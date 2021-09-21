Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Some folks might not be a huge fan of Wendy Williams or the way she gets down on her television show the Wendy Williams show, but God’s children never want to see anyone sick, so now after many delays of The Wendy Williams Show starting it’s new season, Wendy Williams has landed in a hospital and her brother took to YouTube to give us an update on how his sister the woman that everyone loves to hate is doing.

First they said Wendy Williams wasn’t feeling well, then they said she tested positive for COVID-19, then the talk show host voluntarily admitting herself for a psychiatric evaluation.

So, who is Wendy Doing? According to her brother Tommy Williams his sister Wendy Williams is in stable condition.

“But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

Wendy Williams the 57 year old New Jersey native who’s legend was launch via radio airwaves, has been through a lot the past few years dealing with a very public divorce, suffering from Graves disease and dealing with her long time struggles with drug abuse.

If you remember it wasn’t long ago that Tommy Williams and Wendy Williams were battling back about very publicly between Tommy’s YouTube and Wendy Williams Hot Topics, after Tommy Williams said that his sister didn’t attend their mothers funeral.

At the end of the day beefs don’t matter when it comes to your family and health.

We will be keeping Wendy Williams uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Tommy Williams give an update on Wendy Williams health in the video below.

Wendy Williams Brother Say’s That She Is In ‘Stable’ Condition [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

