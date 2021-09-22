Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour ‘The Last Rose Petal’

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Teyana Taylor is saying goodbye to music – in her own way.

The Album singer is stepping out for the first leg of what she considers her “farewell” to music beginning on November 7 in San Francisco. In turn, Taylor will make stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Silver Springs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more.

Taylor shared the news on Instagram Wednesday (September 22), writing, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard…. However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer.

Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….”

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Health By Sharing Her Breast Lump Removal Story

Back in 2020, Taylor announced her retirement from music but didn’t offer any clarity behind the statement. In April, in an interview with Cam Newton, she broke down her lack of satisfaction with G.O.O.D. Music contributed to her decision.

“At the end of the day, I’m a mom first,” she explained. “A mom, a wife, a woman. And I think for me, I put in a lot of work. I work very, very hard. So, if you feel unheard and unseen—like how I said earlier with my husband. He sees me, he hears me. I take that sh*t serious. Everything that I do. So if you’re my husband, or I’m signed, everybody that I’m aligned with should see me. They should hear me. They should feel me. If you don’t see me, hear me, or feel me, it’s a dub for you.”

She added, “And I felt like the label wasn’t really hearing me and seeing me,” she continued. “I felt underappreciated. So, for my mental health, my mental well-being, for my kids, let me just put this on ice for a little [bit]. It’s not that I retired permanently. It’s more like, I just don’t feel like I want to move another inch for a company.”

Taylor released a number of projects on G.O.O.D. Music, including her VII EP, 2018’s acclaimed K.T.S.E. and 2019’s The Album. In her time away from music, the singer has given birth to her second child and had legends such as Dionne Warwick and Lil’ Kim give their blessing for her to play them in biopics.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Is Maxim Magazine’s First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

RELATED: Lil Kim Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic

RELATED: Teyana Taylor New Creative Director For Pretty Little Thing

Teyana Taylor Announces Farewell Tour ‘The Last Rose Petal’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com