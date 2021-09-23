A Trial Date For Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Has Finally Been Set

It’s been well over two years since we lost Nipsey Hussle, one of the rap world’s most respected emcees in the game, at the hands of a senseless murder.
Eric Holder, the man accused of killing the Victory Lap rapper on March 31, 2019 right in his hometown of South L.A, will finally get his day in court after being delayed on multiple occasions.
As Rolling Stone reports, the official trial date is set for January 5, 2022. The holdup has been the result of a variety of reasons, which include issues caused by the “elevation of Holder’s prior lawyer to a judgeship” and the pandemic adding even more of a pause to plans.
On the defense side of Holder is lawyer Aaron Jansen, who gave a quote to RS saying his alleged killer client is “nervous,” but also aware that “it’s time to get the case moving to trial.” He claims his client was experiencing a combination of mental health issues and being “off his medication” as reasoning for shooting Nipsey, although stops short of going into detail of the actual diagnosis.
Here’s a quick recollection of that fateful day from the testimony of Herman Douglas during the March 2019 hearing, via Rolling Stone:
“Asghedom purportedly said there was some type of law enforcement ‘paperwork’ suggesting Holder was cooperating with police, Douglas said. ‘Nipsey was basically looking out for him, telling him that, you know, ‘I haven’t read it, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but you need to address it.’ That’s what Nipsey was doing,’ Douglas told the grand jurors.
After the short conversation, Holder walked away, ate some chili cheese fries, and returned about six minutes later, according to testimony. ‘Obviously that conversation about snitching was enough that it moved Eric Holder to a point of wanting to return to the parking lot and kill Nipsey Hussle,’ McKinney said. ‘As he approached, he was prepared to fire as many shots as necessary and shoot as many people as necessary to ensure that he killed Nipsey Hussle.’”
That testimony along with more from other witnesses of the crime led a jury to indict Holder on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder as stray bullets hit two people, two counts of assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Eric Holder is looking at life in prison if convicted, which will hopefully give some justice to Nip’s family and undying fanbase.
