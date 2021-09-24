Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Who better than Megan Thee Stallion to coach us in achieving the perfect body? The Grammy-Award winning rapper has teamed up with Nike through the Nike Training Club app as the “Hot Girl Coach” in an effort to inspire her fans to get active. She took to her Instagram account to announce the partnership and to encourage others to join her on this fitness journey.

Megan athletically posed in her burnt orange Nike workout set as she introduced her new venture. In her Instagram caption she wrote, “It’s time to work. Check out my workouts and tips on wellness more in the Nike Training Club (NTC) app now.” Too add fuel to the workout encouragement, Megan posted a slideshow of pictures showing off her sculpted body in a purple camouflaged Nike sports bra and matching leggings and another picture of her doing stretches. In addition to the workout app, her favorite workout looks are shoppable as well.

In a previous post, Megan announced her partnership with Nike by sharing a video that dives deeper into her fitness journey.

The Houston native revealed that growing up she was always told to play basketball, track, or volleyball because of her height and athletic built. However, neither one of those sports were her passion. She later found her passion in performing which she calls her sport, and she encouraged her fans to make sports whatever they wanted it to be as well. She wrote, “So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you.”

Megan’s workouts are available in the US and UK now. Check out Nike for more information.

