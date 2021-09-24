Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Now, usually “Gary’s Tea” centers on what’s hot in the headlines outside of the studio, but today’s report also includes some special news on our beloved co-host Da Brat as well!

As Gary gives up the details on Brat’s upcoming nuptials with fiancée Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart, he also has the scoop on a not-so-fortunate couple when it comes to pop star Jason Derulo and his now-ex Jena Frumes, in addition to some social media beef centered around Jeannie Mai’s pregnancy announcement sparked by her ex-husband Freddy.

Take a big sip of “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

Gary’s Tea: Brat Loves Judy! Da Brat Announces Her Official Wedding Date With Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

