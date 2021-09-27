News
R. Kelly Has Been Found GUILTY!!!

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

The verdict is in for the R. Kelly trial and it is not good for the fallen star.

Kelly has been found guilty in “federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial” after more than a month of testimonies.

From Complex:

After 50 witnesses were heard from and after prosecutors argued that the disgraced R&B singer had been working for over 20 years to recruit girls and young women for sexual exploitation—including the creation of porn—a 12-person jury came to the conclusion Monday afternoon and found him guilty of all nine counts of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges against him.

The charges Kelly included one count of racketeering based on 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor, and eight violations of the sex-trafficking statute, the Mann Act. U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly handed the case to the jury around 1:40 p.m. Friday, with the seven men and five women announced to have reached the verdict around 3 p.m. Monday.

The disgraced singer has been accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, where a lot of the claims date “back to the ‘90s.”  One of his accusers had testified that she saw Kelly perform “oral sex on Aaliyah when she was a teen.”

So how did the “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump N’ Grind” performer react to the verdict?

He was “motionless” despite wearing a mask, though you can imagine he was pissed.

Here is a tweet from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York:

What do you think of the verdict?

 

Click here to read more.

 

R. Kelly Has Been Found GUILTY!!!

