Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Magic 95.5 wants to get you and your boo out of the house for the ultimate date night. You can win dinner for two and premium seats to the Columbus R&B fest starring Keith Sweat, Silk, Tank, Dru Hill, and Tevin Campbell all performing live on October 8th at Nationwide Arena.

Enter below for your chance to win!

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: