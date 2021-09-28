TRIED IT: Morphe X Ashley Strong’s Tourmaline Soul Lip Gloss Is The Perfect Nude Lippie For The Fall

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Finding the perfect nude lipstick or lip gloss has been a long struggle of mine. Whenever I’d give one a try, it’d either give my lips an ashy look, or just wouldn’t work with my skin tone. After a while, I figured it’d be easier to just use a brown lip liner and finish it with a sheer or lightly tinted gloss.

I used Fenty’s Gloss Bomb for a while and I really enjoyed the coverage, but I really needed additional options for my nude lip needs. As a brown skinned woman, I love that nudes can have such a wide range for me. From dark browns to muted pinks, there is no limit to what I could classify as a nude lippie for my skin tone. I was determined to find some additional options.

Beauty Blogger Ashley Strong recently collaborated with Morphe to bring us a beauty collection that is hyper focused on good vibes, zen, and the power of manifestation. Looks like I manifested a few nude lip gloss options because Morphe gifted me the Affirmation Magic Artistry Palette, along with the Alignment Cake Liner Palette and the Tourmaline Soul & Gilded Spirit Lip Duo which includes two shades of lip gloss and lip pencils.

I was immediately drawn to the Tourmaline Soul gloss and matching lip liner ($12.00, www.Morphe.com). The muted pink tint gave my lips a seamless finish that I loved. There was enough pigment in the gloss that it gave my lips a gorgeous nude shade that highlighted my melanin.

You should never have just one nude lipstick or lip gloss. With such a wide range of shades, each nude can speak to a different vibe or mood. The Tourmaline Soul lip liner gloss duo gave me “around the way” girl vibes; large hoops; long ponytail; nude lips. It’s definitely a mood!

You can check out the Morphe x Ashley Strong collection via their website.

