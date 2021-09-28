Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The news of the day unfortunately has been the reaction to R&B singer R. Kelly being found guilty on all nine counts in his racketeering and sex trafficking case on Monday following the fall out from the Lifetime network docu-series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and today one of the ladies of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ as well as his ex-wife and mother of R. Kelly’s three children, Drea Kelly is reacting to the verdict with a two sided feeling about it.

In an interview today Drea Kelly had this to say:

“My heart definitely goes out to the survivors and the courage that it takes to come forward and tell the story,” “But my heart breaks as a mother because this is now the legacy that my children will have to deal with and their children’s children. At the end of the day, you cannot walk away from your bloodline.” “I have the ability to separate and kinda distance myself from it, but his blood runs through my children’s veins,” “It’s part of their DNA and they couldn’t escape it even if they wanted to. So it’s very difficult for me to sit in that position.”

Drea Kelly who was married to Robert Kelly for 13 years says she was abused by the R&B singer as well.

Take a look at the video below.

Drea Kelly, Ex-Wife of R Kelly, Speaks Out About Guilty Verdict [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

