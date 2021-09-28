Rick Ross To Pay $11K In Monthly Child Support To His Baby Mama

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like Rick Ross will be shedding a few pounds from his bank account on a monthly basis as he’s agreed to pay a hefty amount of child support to his baby mama, Briana Singleton.

According to TMZ, the Bawse will be forking over a monthly amount of $11,000 to Singleton to support their three children which includes their health insurance and “extracurricular expenses” which come to about $7,560 a month. Couple that with an extra $3,000 and Rozay will be cutting monthly checks for close to $11,000. Not bad all things considered.

“Rick also agreed to cut a check to Brianna’s attorney for $25,000, but he can afford it … the docs say RR’s monthly income is $585k, compared to $142 a month for his baby mama.”

Talk about a come-up.

Still, with a successful rap career going, monthly income of $500K and a chain of Wing Stops in his back pocket, we’re sure Ross won’t feel this hurt on his pockets one bit. $11,000 is basically walking around money to this man.

New album soon, though?

