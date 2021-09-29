Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Missy Elliott Reveals Fun Fact Behind A Famous Aaliyah Verse On “4 Page Letter”

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Since the untimely death of 22-year-old R&B/pop sensation Aaliyah, fans and industry peers alike have managed to keep her legacy alive for the past 20 years since she’s been gone.

However, it’s arguable that none have come close to representing for Baby Girl quite like her “Best Friend” collaborator, Missy Elliott. Known for penning many of Aaliyah’s greatest hits, primarily on her 1996 sophomore album One In A Million, the Supa Dupa Fly superstar in her own right hopped on Twitter recently to give some insight into one of the album’s fan-favorite tracks.

Funny enough, the world became privy to this long-pondered music fact thanks to a viral TikTok video.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Missy eventually caught wind of the hilarious video (seen above), which depicts one user reenacting what they imagined was the reason behind Aaliyah famously opening “4 Page Letter,” her fourth single off One In A Million, with the line, “Yo, turn my music up…up some some more…up some more…up a little bit more.”

While many thought it was a simple ad-lib, and the video alludes to passive aggressive beef between Baby Girl and the engineer, Elliott popped in the replies to give the real story behind why it was worded in that way. See below for her big revelation, via Twitter:

“Funfact when I was in the booth singing this my engineer had the music to low so I was telling him to turn it up but Aaliyah thought I meant to do it so she sung it like i did on the demo but it was a mistake but she loved it so we kept it like that

And since Babygirl loved the mistake I told Jimmy the engineer to keep raising the music on the track everytime she say turn it up so it would make sense to the listeners so y’all wouldn’t think we was crazy this skit is damn near what happened tho”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

It’s always great to get studio stories behind some of our favorite songs, and the fact that it centered around the dearly missed “At Your Best” singer made it that much better.

Watch the official video for “4 Page Letter” by Aaliyah below, which will forever make us all smile now in a whole different way after Missy’s heartwarming story. R.I.P forever, Baby Girl:

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

The 2001 Essence Awards

20 Rare Aaliyah Photos To Remember The R&B Princess We Lost 20 Years Ago Today

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Rare Aaliyah Photos To Remember The R&B Princess We Lost 20 Years Ago Today

Continue reading 20 Rare Aaliyah Photos To Remember The R&B Princess We Lost 20 Years Ago Today

20 Rare Aaliyah Photos To Remember The R&B Princess We Lost 20 Years Ago Today

Today, August 25, 2021, marks two complete decades since the world lost a true trailblazer in music, Hollywood and the fashion world alike when 22-year-old R&B singer/actress Aaliyah Dana Haughton was killed in an unfortunate plane crash. The 20 years since her untimely passing have been filled with countless tributes from peers, predecessors and successors in the music industry, in addition to special projects made to give her loyal fanbase something to keep their idol's memory alive and burning bright. However, a surprising factor that's also kept Aaliyah on the minds of many over the years are photographers that've randomly shared never-before-seen photos they took of her in the past and fans that reveal rare candid shots they took with the Princess of R&B simply as she was being her signature street-but-sweet persona. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. To celebrate the life and legacy of a musician that NME Magazine referred to in a July 2001 cover story as "The Next Queen Of Pop," we decided to take a moment today to round up some of the most beautiful, breathtaking images caught of Aaliyah that capture her ethereal spirit both inside and out. From those who handled photography on her final two albums like Marc Baptiste (One In A Million) to Jonathan Mannion (Aaliyah), all the way to fan groups that are pulling rares from out the archives, we hope you enjoy this photographic memory of a star who's light will continue to shine on for another 20 years and counting. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! R.I.P. forever, Aaliyah! Keep scrolling to check out 20 rare pictures of Baby Girl to commemorate the anniversary of a fateful day 20 years ago that many will surely never forget: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE    

 

Missy Elliott Reveals Fun Fact Behind A Famous Aaliyah Verse On “4 Page Letter”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Missy Elliott Reveals Fun Fact Behind A Famous…

 3 hours ago
02.12.09
Photos
Close