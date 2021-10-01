Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Nicki Minaj’s hair switch-up game is strong!

Just one week ago the she debuted super-long ombre purple tresses. This time around the Whole Lotta Money rapper debuted long, blonde hair that fell to her knees. Dressed in sparkly Dior hot pants and a Dior bustier, Nicki pranced around for the camera.

We watch celebrities switch up their hairstyles every other day, so Nicki’s blonde inches are no surprise. But within the last week, our favorite Barbie has given us some major lewks worth talking about. Just one week ago she casually posed in a Chanel sweater, jeans, and long black hair with a pink patch framing the front of her face.

She followed that look up with purple, knee-length inches.

Although Nicki is known for taking long social media breaks, we’ve been seeing a lot more of the rapper since the birth of her first son. Along with her family photos, she posts images of her effortlessly snatching our edges with designer threads and extra-long hair. I’m here for it!

Since it’s Friday, I’m pretty sure we will get a new hairstyle by Sunday. Until then, we’re going to gawk over this perfectly laid blonde wig. What do you think? Are you feeling Nicki’s latest style?

Nicki Minaj Channels A Blonde Bombshell In Her Latest Instagram Post

