ABC ‘Queens’ Eve, Brandy, Naturi and Nadine ‘Nasty Girl’ Video Has Dropped

ABC is premiering a new drama series titled ‘Queens’ ,Tuesday, October 19th at 10:00 pm, starring R&B, Hip Hop Heavy hitters Eve, Naturi Naughton (Tasha from Starz Power), Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy about four women in their 40’s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. Kinda of sorta sounds like a docu-series about Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy, right? Well their is more Hip Hop royalty involved in this project as ‘Verzuz’ co-creator Swizz Beatz is the executive music producer and music video director extraordinaire Tim Story who has directed music videos for music notables ‘NSync, India Arie, Monica, K-Ci & JoJo, Monica, The Lox and Tyrese just to name a few, has stepped in to help with his video wizardry for a banging music video to get us warmed up for the show.

But the Hip Hop greatness doesn’t stop there as the legendary store house of music greatness Def Jam has released the first single from ‘Queens’ titled ‘Nasty Girl‘ on all platforms as well as dropped the official music video for ‘Nasty Girl’ sang and performed by the ‘Queens’ Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy.

According to the stars of ‘Queens’:

“Filming the music video on a yacht in Miami, with the Champagne flowing and pyrotechnics blasting, stirred up a sense of nostalgia and pride in how far we have come as artists. To still be in the game today and supporting each other along the way is what our show ‘Queens’ is all about.”

Take a look at the official video for ‘Queens’ titled ‘Nasty Girl’ as well as the official ABC Drama Series ‘Queens’ trailer in the videos below.

