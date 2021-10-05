News
Asian Dad Tells Young Black College Student To “Go Back To Your Country”

If you are angry with a black person, and you feel the words “go back to your country,” slipping from your tongue, do everyone a favor. Keep that ignorant nonsense to yourself.

asian man berates young black man

Source: TikTok / iOne Digital

A TikTok video went viral this week that shows a young black man being berated by an Asian man in a college dorm room.

The video was posted by @graccxx with a caption that read, “My roommate’s dad harassing my boyfriend for not wearing a mask in my room. Share this sh*t.”

The video, which has over 6.9 million views, shows the roommate’s father yelling at the boyfriend for not wearing a mask. When he tries to respond, the angry dad gets even louder as he screams for the boy to close his mouth and wear a mask, most of which is understandable.

The father then asks the boyfriend if he speaks English. When the boyfriend tries to respond, the angry Asian man yells, “Okay, you don’t speak English, then you should go back to your country! I don’t know where you’re from!”

The boy and the father face each other off. When the boyfriend then asks if this whole thing is a joke. The Asian man continues to get even angrier and starts to pound his check, telling the boy, “I’m from Hong Kong! I know English,” seemingly trying to get the young boy to fight him.

The creator of the video, who attends the University of Pittsburgh, expressed in the comments section that she silently recorded the video because “campus police were on their way and needed video proof. She also stated that her roommate was defending her parents during the entire incident. You can even hear the boy asking the roommate why she was letting her parents talk to him that way. The girl who shot the video also claims her roommate’s mother tried to stop her from recording the video.

The frustration of seeing people not wear masks around your loved one is very understandable, but combating that with racism is not the route to take.

Black people are sick and tired of people telling them to “go back to your country.” This is our land too, whether you like it or not.

A note to all people who are not black:

If you are angry with a black person, and you feel the words “go back to your country,” slipping from your tongue, do everyone a favor. Keep that ignorant nonsense to yourself.

Asian Dad Tells Young Black College Student To "Go Back To Your Country"  was originally published on newsone.com

