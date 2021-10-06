Could Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams So Soon?

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

You probably know that Wendy Williams has been experiencing a lot of health issues as of late and the new season of her popular syndicated talk show continues to be delayed as a result.

Now there are reports that, if Williams doesn’t come back, someone else could be in the wings to take her place, or at least her local TV stations and time slots.

That person is someone who has just hit the airwaves with his own syndicated talk show.

That person is…Nick Cannon!!!

The “Masked Singer” and “Wild “N Out” star is considered a “backup plan” for Williams despite his show only being on the air since Sept. 27.

That is not stopping execs from considering a change.

From EURweb:

An insider revealed to Page Six, “The executives have been talking. They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times, so they are already thinking of a backup plan.” The source claims Nick is the top choice due to his popularity. “It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot…Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Canon’s show a huge success,” the source added. “He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set.”

This comes as Williams’ talk show continues to delay its season 13 premiere due to continuing health issues with the host.

“Wendy” was set to return on Oct. 4 after it was originally set to come back on Sept. 20. The changing of the dates came as Williams was battling COVID-19 and was ” hospitalized due to alleged psychiatric issues.”

While she ultimately ended up testing negative after her “breakthrough” COVID-19 case, Williams continues to deal with “some ongoing medical issues.”

There have been reports of other issues that Williams has been dealing prior to COVID and her hospitalization.

If Cannon does indeed take over Williams’ time slots, there is the possibility of him leaving his affiliates for her’s.

Still, it will be interesting to see if Cannon does replace Williams and her stations.

Would you like to see Nick Cannon replace Wendy Williams in syndication despite his show already being on-the-air?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Derrick Salters and WENN

Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers 1. T-Pain - Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin') ft. Yung Joc 1 of 10 2. Kanye West - Good Life ft. T-Pain 2 of 10 3. T-Pain "Can't Believe It" ft. Lil' Wayne 3 of 10 4. Jamie Foxx "Blame It" ft. T-Pain 4 of 10 5. T-Pain "I'm Sprung" 5 of 10 6. T-Pain "Bartender" ft. Akon 6 of 10 7. T-Pain "Chopped N Skrewed" ft. Ludacris 7 of 10 8. Plies "Shawty" ft. T-Pain 8 of 10 9. T-Pain "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper) 2" Tha Remix ft. Mike Jones 9 of 10 10. Chris Brown "Kiss Kiss" ft. T-Pain 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers [caption id="attachment_4192499" align="aligncenter" width="747"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] There was a moment in time where T-Pain ruled the airwaves - not to mention strip clubs. I'm talking about the early 2000s, when auto-tune was big, and it wasn't a hit if the Nappy Boy wasn't in it. And like every trend, others attempted to ride the wave - some better than others. Jay-Z may have called for the Death of Autotune, but without it, we would't have gotten projects like Kanye West's 2008 album, 808s & Heartbreak. That album was a huge inspiration for a young Drake. No one could have predicted it at the time, but the Canadian actor-turned-rapper would go on to become one of the biggest acts in not only Hip-Hop but music period. I say that to say this: T-Pain's run help set the stage for the much of the sound we hear today, and for that, he deserves his flowers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kdw91O4ewTk So without further ado, you are cordially invited to join us as we rewind time and tap back into his most popular records, remixes and guest appearances. Peep the gallery below.

Could Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams So Soon? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com