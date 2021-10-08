Mariah Told Nick Cannon No So He Snuck and Gave Their Twins Cellies Anyway

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Being a parent is hard, because there isn’t a book that can instruct parents on what to do with their kids and it’s even harder when you are co-parenting children with parents in separate households. One parent, the one that actually houses the children has their household rules. The other parent that is living somewhere else tends to the parent that’s looser then the housing parent because they want a spoil the children because they are not their, not to mention, they usually experience the children without all that extra that the housing parent gets to experience. Children also know that they can play parents off each other to get what they want.

So when Grammy award winning singer Mariah Carey told her ex-husband, super seed, Nick Cannon, “NO” to a gift he wanted to get their children together for their birthday, that should have been the end of it. You, know, Nick pick out something different. Hell y’all got it like that their are million things out there to buy kids like bumper cars, video games, iPads, computers but nope Nick Cannon wanted their twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, to have cell phones for their 10th birthday so he got them anyway then snuck them to them.

“My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cell phone at 8,” “I was all for it but Mariah was like, ‘Uh huh they aren’t going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren’t playing,…I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it, Mariah still said no,…So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cell phones for their birthday.”

Mariah Carey didn’t think it was funny and is mad at Nick Cannon till this day. For real, for real, who wants their kids reading their business that all in the streets on Google, if they were regular folk the kids would have to do some hard core digging on Facebook to get the tea on their parents.

It’s interesting how celebrities have the same issues we have. Was Nick wrong or Nah?

