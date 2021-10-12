CLOSE
According to NBC4i, multiple juveniles are facing charges after a fight at Westland High School in late September.
On Sept. 22, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to Westland High School after a fight was reported with a large crowd involved.
Deputies and school resource officers were able to contain the situation, and several were detained.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed seven juveniles were arrested after the fight and are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 26 and 27.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Usher Welcomes Second Daughter With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea
- Columbus: Seven Juveniles Charged in Large Fight at Westland High School
- Lace By Tanaya’s Runway Show Was A Stunning Display Of All Body Shapes And Skin Tones
- Columbus Police: Suspect Arrested in Polaris Shooting Incident
- Columbus: Three Shot, Child Injured in Early Morning Shooting
- Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
- Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Gorgeous Natural Honey Blonde Curls For The Gram
- New Broadway Musical ‘Paradise Square’ Tells A Story Of Racial Harmony Torn Apart By Civil War
- New Reports Highlight Impact Of Gun Violence on Children And Teens
- Local Georgia Election Board Takes Swift Action Against Employees Accused Of Shredding Voter Registration Applications