Columbus: Seven Juveniles Charged in Large Fight at Westland High School

According to NBC4i, multiple juveniles are facing charges after a fight at Westland High School in late September.

On Sept. 22, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to Westland High School after a fight was reported with a large crowd involved.

Deputies and school resource officers were able to contain the situation, and several were detained.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed seven juveniles were arrested after the fight and are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 26 and 27.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

