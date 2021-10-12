Columbus: Seven Juveniles Charged in Large Fight at Westland High School

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, multiple juveniles are facing charges after a fight at Westland High School in late September.

On Sept. 22, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were called to Westland High School after a fight was reported with a large crowd involved.

Deputies and school resource officers were able to contain the situation, and several were detained.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed seven juveniles were arrested after the fight and are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 26 and 27.

