Congrats are in order for Usher and Jenn Goicoechea.
The couple welcomed their second child together, a healthy baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond on September 29. Usher shared the adorable first photo of the little one on Instagram Tuesday (October 12) and officially welcomed him to Libra Gang.
“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the caption reads. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Libra Gang.”
It’s the third Libra in the Raymond household as Usher himself is a Libra, born on October 14 and he and Goicoechea’s daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond was born last year on September 24. Usher has two sons, Usher V and Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster-Raymond.
RELATED: Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- America Is Broke: 7 Ways the Country Can Make Some Quick Cash
- Tyga Allegedly Put Hands On His Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, She Has Receipts
- Sorry For The L’s?: Nike Says They Want To Fix Their SNKRS Releases
- Netflix Defends Dave Chappelle Doc & Suspends Protesting Staffers
- DC’s New Superman Comes Out As Bisexual
- WTH!! Vet Get’s 22 Years For Having Sex With Dogs!?
- Introducing The Honorable Cardi B, As She Officiates Her First Wedding
- Usher Welcomes Son With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea
- Columbus: Seven Juveniles Charged in Large Fight at Westland High School
- Lace By Tanaya’s Runway Show Was A Stunning Display Of All Body Shapes And Skin Tones
Usher Welcomes Son With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com