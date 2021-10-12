As She Should! Zendaya Is Named ‘Best Dressed’ By In Style Magazine

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Zendaya is entering her “boss phase” and according to InStyle magazine, she’s taking control of her career, private life, and most importantly, her style.

For the magazine’s annual Best Dressed issue, the 25-year-old graced the cover and explained to editor-in-chief Laura Brown that the must-see fashion moments she consistently creates on red carpets are simply “an extension” of her acting career.

“I think about red carpets as having their own characters and narratives. We build a little story for all the looks,” the cover star explained. “It’s like an extension of my acting career in a weird way—you just pop this wig on or whatever it is. Clothes sometimes are very emotional, so I get to embody these different facets—maybe they’re of myself, or maybe they’re alter egos. But I get to meet these different women through clothes.”

But for the Euphoria star, creating these fashion moments, nailing that perfectly angled shot, and completely owning the room with it comes to her sense of style is all about confidence, something that she says has taken her a couple of practice poses in the mirror and years to perfect. “When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool,” she said. “To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing.”

” Well, this actress is a long way away from her Target days, and now she’s setting the bar for what it means to truly have an ever-changing style. For the magazine’s cover, Zendaya pushed the limit again and wore a gorgeous, heart-shaped black Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress with oversized, founded pick patterned sleeved. As for her hair, she wore a short, dark green, wig that was cut in a bowl shape. She donned dramatic makeup on her face including exaggerated top and bottom eyelashes. She posted the cover to her Instagram feed, tagging her glam squad and adding the caption, “Thank you to the always lovely @laurabrown99 for this special cover, we had so much fun creating it as always

She also shared another shot from the shoot that was just as stunning as the actual cover. This time, she wore a pink and orange jeweled ensemble and rocked a deep brown, short wig that featured finger waves on one side, and a bone straight look on the other. She wore dramatic makeup here as well, keeping the dramatic eyelashes and adding a pop of color to the eyelids of her eyes.

And when it comes to her favorite fashion icon, the actress named Cher as the celeb closet she’d love to walk in. “All that custom Bob Mackie that she owned, I want all of that. Cher, if you ever want to style me, Law [Roach] and I would love it,” she gushed.

Check out the full interview here.

