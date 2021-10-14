OSU Student Shoved Down Stairs in Campus-Area Assault

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted an Ohio State student in the area of East 14th Ave. and Indianola Ave.

CPD says they were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. on October 1.

Officers were told that the suspect trespassed into an off-campus apartment, began verbally fighting, then shoved the OSU student down a flight of stairs.

The victim was injured during the incident but CPD did not give details.

