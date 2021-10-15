Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Phaedra Parks has been loving life as a blonde bombshell. The mother of two, and former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mate made an appearance at the COVENANT screening in Atlanta clad in a silver metallic off-the shoulder midi dress and long, luscious hair that fell to her waist.

The 47-year-old mortician and attorney has been shutting down the gram lately with her flawless makeup and sexy style. Her refined look makes for a perfect re-entry to the Housewives of Atlanta cast. Rumor has it, Phaedra will re-join the cast as Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams confirm they will not be returning. NeNe Leakes, the OG of the Housewives crew, left the show the season before last, and she also will not be returning this season.

Judging from Phaedra’s Instagram page, blondes really do have more fun. From short bobs to long, luxurious tresses, Mrs. Parks is slaying in her latest hair obsession. If we’re being honest here, we’re slightly infatuated with the look ourselves. Phaedra’s new look is full of flair, and it’s more than just the hair. Her entire wardrobe oozes confidence and HBIC energy. We love to see it! Can’t wait to see this play out on screen.

What do you think? Are you loving Phaedra Parks’ new swag?

Phaedra Parks Serves Serious Lewks At The Covenant Screening In Atlanta

