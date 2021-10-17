National
HomeNational

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Week Of Action

At times reduced to the experiences of high profile white women, 'me too.' builds on the organizing history of Black women committed to racial and gender equity. 

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

Focusing on the greater work ahead, the ‘me too.’ Movement’s fourth anniversary is being celebrated with a week of action. While Friday, Oct. 15 marked the anniversary of the hashtag #metoo going viral, the organization founded by activist Tarana Burke is recentering the focus beyond the viral nature of the moment. 

On the anniversary of the viral tweet, Burke reposted an op-ed she previously written for Time about how she felt initially seeing her work reduced to a hashtag. Ultimately, she saw the work that she had been building since 2006 was happening in real-time. 

“The movement grows from the rich historical soil of Black women who, in a myriad of ways, have fought to give victims and survivors of sexual violence a voice on the way to end the violence itself,” wrote Hello Beautiful in recent coverage.

Over the past four years, what has evolved is a broader movement space committed to supporting survivor healing and disrupting sexual violence. At times reduced to the experiences of high profile white women, ‘me too.’ builds on the organizing history of Black women committed to racial and gender equity. 

In an Instagram announcement, the organization’ me too.’ Movement explained the idea behind celebrating over an entire week. 

On the 4th Anniversary of #MeToo going viral, we’re going #BeyondTheHashtag, celebrating the many survivors, disruptors, and allies who keep the conversation about survivor justice front and center. In that spirit, we lift up the names and legacies of our movement ancestors – Rosa Parks, Fannie Lou Hamer, Harriet Jacobs, among many others – who laid the foreground and remind us of our power and the possibility to create a world free of sexual violence.

While # MeToo’s 4th anniversary marks a pivotal moment, survivors have been here, leading movements and campaigns, sharing their truths and fighting for justice. #MeToo means that our collective force only continues to grow stronger as we heal, organize and act.

#MeToo Anniversary week is October 15-22, and we’ll be celebrating and building all week long with special announcements, events, and conversations designed to inspire.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting ‘me too’ in context with the broader global fight to disrupt sexual and gender-based violence. And Friday, Oct. 22, is set aside as a day of celebration with joy, art, yoga, and a dance party. 

The organization has also engaged with creative mediums, like animation, to educate people about the importance of disrupting rape culture. A video entitled “You Don’t Have to be a Superhero to Disrupt Rape Culture” provides examples of what it takes to be a disruptor. 

See Also:

‘me too.’ Matures As a Movement

Demonstrators Attend Women's March To Defend Reproductive Rights

Black And Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are Leading The Way To Change

9 photos Launch gallery

Black And Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are Leading The Way To Change

Continue reading Black And Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are Leading The Way To Change

Black And Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are Leading The Way To Change

[caption id="attachment_4222236" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bloomberg / Getty[/caption] On Oct.2, thousands of women took to the streets of Washington, D.C., for the 5th Women’s March. This year, the organization shifted its focus to abortion justice and reproductive rights issues. One of over 650 events nationwide, an estimated 5,000 attendees met at Freedom Plaza on Saturday morning. Some rallygoers kicked off the event with a “Faith Gathering,” CBS noted. The march then proceeded to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court at around 1:30 p.m. Women of all races joined together during the momentous occasion. Some marchers held signs bearing bold statements in support of abortion rights. One women’s sign read, “I had a safe, legal abortion thanks to Roe v. Wade,” while another woman held a poster with the words “Abortion Is A Women’s Rights” written in bold letters. Marches were also held in major cities, including Austin, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; Phoenix and Washington Square Park in New York City. Read: Abortion Justice Marches Leverage National Network In Support Of State And Local Organizing The Women’s March comes just one month after the state of Texas greenlit a controversial 6-week abortion ban that now gives private citizens the right to sue anyone who assists a pregnant individual seeking to have an abortion within the outlawed timeframe. The bill referred to as SB.8 could also punish abortion facilities and even healthcare officials who don’t comply with the controversial piece of legislation’s stringent protocols. Several Black and Brown-led abortion organizations helped orchestrate this year’s massive event, including Sistahs Helping Every Woman Rise and Organize of Missippi (SHERo). Michelle Colon, the founder of SHERo, said she hoped to push the medical biases that Black and Brown women often face when seeking reproductive health to the forefront of this year’s rally. “When we go to the doctor, there’s coercion, disrespect, devaluing,” Colon said in an interview with Jezebel. “So there’s a lot of obstacles for Black and brown women [when going] to the doctor, period. [We] have a history in the medical healthcare system when it used to be, [doctors] didn’t want to provide us with care or they wanted us to be guinea pigs in their experiments. They’ve allowed us to die,” she said candidly. Colon added that she hopes this year’s event will shine a light on the Supreme Court’s upcoming hearing where the future of the historic Roe v. Wade landmark case could potentially be overturned. “We are at a standpoint where if the Supreme Court upholds the ban out of Mississippi, we are going to lose Roe in the south,” Colon warned, noting that anyone seeking an abortion in Mississippi would have to seek healthcare guidance elsewhere. Similarly, the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice was present at this year’s event. The group, based in Virginia, Texas, New York, and Florida, aims to fight for the reproductive rights of undocumented people being affected by SB. 8 in Texas. “We organize in the Rio Grande Valley, specifically,” Margie Del Castillo, the national of field and advocacy, added to Jezebel. “There’s a lot of Border Patrol interaction and checkpoints along the Rio Grande Valley. So when you think about our members, a lot of who are undocumented in that area, if they were to try to access care, a lot of times that’s difficult, because of the addition of the Border Patrol.” Despite challenges, Castillo said she’s optimistic about the future, noting that a “historic mobilization for abortion, access, and justice” has been spearheaded by a large number of BIPOC population, and she’s right. Let’s look at a few more Black and Brown-led reproductive rights initiatives that are fighting for change.  

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary With Week Of Action  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close