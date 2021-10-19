New Chick-fil-A opening in Dublin

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening this Thursday in Dublin’s Tuttle Crossing area.
The announcement, made in a press release, stated that the business will be open six days a week from Monday through Saturday, for drive-through and carryout orders. Contactless ordering and payment will be available online and through the Chick-fil-A app.
The new restaurant is located at 6105 Parkcenter Cir., at the intersection of Parkcenter Cir. and Blazer Pkwy and will bring around 100 full and part-time jobs to the area, according to the information provided.
For the full NBC4 story click here
