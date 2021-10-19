Columbus offering city employees vaccine incentive

According to NBC4i, the City of Columbus wants to incentivize its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but not all employees may be eligible.
The city has plans to give $500 to employees who can show they’ve received either two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Dec. 1.
However, if a city employee is represented by a union, the union must sign off on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the city before its members can get the money.
The only city department with a vaccine mandate is Columbus Public Health, whose employees must show their completed vaccination card by Nov. 1. Brandon said those employees would still qualify for the $500 incentive.
For the full NBC4 story click here
