Win Tickets to See K. Michelle

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

K. Michelle is coming to Columbus and Magic 95.5 has got your chance to win passes this weekend!

Catch the R&B dive performing live at Aftermath 1921 Channingway Center Dr Saturday October 30th. To enter text the word KMICHELLE to 52140 for your chance to win.  Text message and data rates may apply scroll down for official contest rules

 

