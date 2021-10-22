CLOSE
K. Michelle is coming to Columbus and Magic 95.5 has got your chance to win passes this weekend!
Catch the R&B dive performing live at Aftermath 1921 Channingway Center Dr Saturday October 30th. To enter text the word KMICHELLE to 52140 for your chance to win. Text message and data rates may apply scroll down for official contest rules
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to See K. Michelle
- DC-Based Black Female Assistant Police Chief Was Actually Told To Get An Abortion Or Be Fired
- Taraji P. Henson Says Past Abusive Relationship Left Her Missing A Piece Of Her Lip To This Day
- Justice For Leneal Frazier: Cop Who Killed Darnella Frazier’s Uncle Is Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison After Being Charged
- In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Hear About The “Lift Your Pearls & Check Your Girls” Initiative
- Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Abusive Ex Partner: ‘I’m Missing A Piece Of My Lip’
- Everything You Need To Know About The COVID-19 Booster Shots [WATCH]
- Sensing Possible End To ‘Racist’ Filibuster, Civil Rights Leaders Are Cautiously Optimistic
- A DV Incident Inspired Marie Driven To Take Boxing Classes And Create Her Own Boxing Gloves
- Chloe Bailey Spotted Courtside With Rapper Gunna In This Curve-Hugging Fit
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: