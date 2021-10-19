Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

October marks Emotional Wellness Month, and we were honored to have Counselor Yunetta Spring come through for a special segment of “Talk It Out Tuesday” to break down how emotional needs directly connect to our core beliefs

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

How we view ourselves and the world around us can be primary driving forces behind assuring that we’re not operating with the emotions of a 10-year-old. Counselor Spring gives a further explanation on what that actually means, and trust you’ll definitely want to hear what she has to say if you’re working on becoming your most mentally mature self.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tune in to “Talk It Out Tuesday” with Counselor Yunetta Spring on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Talk It Out Tuesday: Counselor Spring Explains How Our Emotions Affect Our Core Beliefs [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: