Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

The Weekend Ambassador Talks Vaccines With The White House

Header Banner
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

This past Sunday, Sam Sirmons was able to speak with Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House COVID-19 Vaccinations Coordinator. His job focuses on coordinating the timely, safe, and equitable delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations for the U.S. population, in close partnership with relevant federal departments and agencies, as well as state and local authorities.

This interview addresses:

  • the information as well as misinformation regarding the vaccine
  • the booster shots
  • Dr. Fauci’s advice for children this upcoming Halloween “trick-or-treat” season
  • as well as how the testing of the vaccine has been done thus far.

The Weekend Ambassador Talks Vaccines With The White House  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

The Weekend Ambassador Talks Vaccines With The White…

 7 hours ago
02.21.22
Photos
Close