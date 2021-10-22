Taraji P. Henson Says Past Abusive Relationship Left Her Missing A Piece Of Her Lip To This Day

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Abuse of any kind should never be tolerated, but that’s also easier said than done when love is involved or, quite honestly, you simply don’t have the strength to leave.

Famed actress Taraji P. Henson recently got honest about her own experience of being in an abusive relationship, even admitting that one bruise she had to endure is still a physical reminder to this very day.

Taraji’s revelation was sparked by the topic of discussion recently on her hit Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji. Her guest, actress and hip-hop heiress Angela Simmons, spoke candidly about experiencing an abusive relationship herself and how she knew it was time to leave the situation. “I had a really, just, bad night one night,” Simmons recalled, further adding, “cops were involved, and I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’”

Taraji interjected to agree with Angela, confirmed that she too has “been there” and spoke about the abuse in her 2016 book Around the Way Girl: A Memoir. “Sometimes as women, what we do is we fall in love and we go, ‘You know what? I’ll fix it later,’” she admits, further explaining how physical abuse vs. mental abuse can be the deciding factor by adding, “For me, it was when blood was drawn.”

Here’s more of what Taraji shared on her unfortunate experience in the past with physical abuse:

“It started with the bruises and, you know, grabbing and things like that, and then once the fists came — once the balled [up] hand came — I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day. That’s when I knew it was time to go.”

Watch the preview of next week’s episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji with special guest Angela Simmons below, which will cover an important topic that many women have gone through or may still be experiencing at the moment:

