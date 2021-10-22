Nia Long Talks Filming “Therapy” Spot With Deon Cole, Working With Old Spice & More

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Old Spice has long been a leader in the men’s grooming products line for well over 80 years and counting, and recently, they’ve become pop culture darlings for their hilarious television spots over the years. Nia Long appeared in their new “Therapy” spot with actor and comedian Deon Cole, and Ms. Long shared some details about working with the company, how she uses the products herself, and more.

The spot opens up with Deon Cole and his romantic partner sitting down with Long, who plays a relationship therapist. Apparently, Cole’s character is emotionally wrecked because his lady keeps borrowing his Old Spice lotion and he’s having quite a hard time processing it. Cole, face wet with tears, hands over the lotion and expresses his hurt while his lady couldn’t be less bothered.

The scene shifts to Long ready to inject her advice but suddenly, the time of the session concludes and they’re on their way. Off-camera, you can hear Cole’s lady and Long discussing the lotion and taking some more for themselves, adding to the whole “Come Clean Day” theme neatly.

In our exclusive chat with Long, she shared how much fun she had shooting the spot, how she’s been guilty of snatching up some Old Spice, and shared that she has some other ventures coming down the pipeline. Long also shared her thoughts about the passing of her Friday co-star, A.J. Johnson.

“Being on set with Deon was so much fun and especially since it was my first commercial,” Long began, explaining how she prepared for her role and how she maintained a straight face. “It wasn’t a long shoot like it would be for movies, but it was still a production and I really enjoyed working with the crew.”

The new Fresher collection is centered around women taking their body and skincare products from their guy, so we naturally asked if Long uses the product and not just for the sake of the commercial.

“Oh I have a bunch of men in my house, and those men are ashy,” Long said with a laugh. “But even I use it too when I take my son to the bus stop and I see that my hands need a little touching up. Our entire household is all about Old Spice and I’m not just saying that.”

To commemorate the day, Old Spice has offered a limited-edition bundle, complete with a little Old Spice swag so that when you steal his smell-goods, you can sweeten up the deal. Learn more about the Fresher Collection here and keep scrolling to see the commercial.

Photo: Old Spice

Nia Long Talks Filming “Therapy” Spot With Deon Cole, Working With Old Spice & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

