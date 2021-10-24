‘Lift Your Pearls & Check Your Girls’ Initiative Encourages Black Women To Take Action Against Breast Cancer

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When it comes to breast cancer, Black women have the highest mortality rate of any group. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, breast cancer cases declined 40 percent in the past 30 years. Despite medical advancements in treatment and screenings, significant disparities in mortality rates continue.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close, one group is nudging Black women to get checked out and not put off important health visits.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show recently highlighted the work of an organization committed to improving opportunities for Black women fighting this pervasive disease.

One of the biggest issues affecting Black women at a higher rate than any other race is breast cancer, yet sadly many of our sisters out there are either unaware of the importance in getting check-ups or simply don’t view it with the urgency it deserves.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it was an honor to have Terry Spicer, founder of The Sisters Inspiring Sisters Incorporated, to explain the extreme importance of why WOCs need to make this issue a priority.

Also known as The SISI, the charity organization primarily provides transportation service for breast cancer soldiers and survivors that need to make visits to hospitals in their care towards recovery. The non-profit was inspired by Terry’s own experience as a caregiver to her best friend during the last year of her life, which included several drives weekly to her medical treatment. She now brings her expertise on the subject to RSMS as a way to spread the word and also fill us in on what their “Lift Your Pearls & Check Your Girls” is all about.

Take a minute to educate yourself in this special Breast Cancer Awareness Month “Trending Topics” report with Terry Spicer of The SISI on Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

