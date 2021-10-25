Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.

In Martindale, Texas, a white man shot and killed an African immigrant who had done nothing more to deserve his fate than what motorists do commonly every single day when there’s not a more convenient way to make a U-turn. But this shooter wasn’t arrested until nearly two weeks after the killing and instead of having a mob of police officers kick in his door to arrest a violent criminal, he was allowed to turn himself in—and he was released on bail shortly after.

According to CBS-DFW, 65-year-old Terry Duane Turner has been charged with murder after fatally shooting 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, an immigrant from Morocco who he spotted pulling into his driveway at around 3:40 a.m. on October 11.

Turner initially told the police that Dghoughi pulled a gun on him, but the police found no gun on the victim’s person or in his car. So, why, pray tell, did it take until October 24, for an arrest warrant for Turner to be issued, and why, when the authorities had his address, what he allowed to turn himself in the next day instead of cops coming to his home to arrest him? What if all it took was a day for Turner to learn of the warrant and then flee? One can only wonder if an African immigrant’s life is worth so little that it just wasn’t worth treating a white man like the murderous criminal he certainly appears to be.

Then, to add insult to all that injury, Turner was released on $150,000 bond after being booked into the Caldwell County jail and he was allowed to return home to the scene of this heinous and senseless killing. Turner has enjoyed the privilege of only being in police custody for less than two hours despite the seriousness of his charges.

Mehdi Cherkaoui, an attorney representing Dghoughi’s family, said Turner was at such close range when he fired that “the bullet entered [Dghoughi’s] hand before it entered his head. And the bullet exited the victim’s head, and actually, there was enough force for it to travel through the passenger-side window.”

No one should have to die over something this trivial, and no one who kills over something this small should be allowed to walk free, even on bail.

