Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Eva comes through with a handful of the most head-turning headlines for today’s “Front Page News,” giving us an update on the vaccine approval for kids, an official cause of death for Jelani Day and those living conditions over at Howard University.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In addition to Eva’s report on the news, we also have Rock-T to close things out with a few interesting sports recaps, including a wild sex scandal going on in the Chicago Blackhawks camp, Game 1 scores in the World Series, Iman Shumpert’s perfect score on DWTS and Tom Brady being a stand-up guy to the fan that returned his 600th touchdown ball.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full “Front Page News” for today on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: FDA Voted To Approved COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Ages 5 To 11 [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: