Jada Pinkett-Smith Shuts Down Rumors That She & Will Smith Have Trouble In The Bedroom: ‘Stop Making Up Headlines’

Jada Pinkett-Smith took to Twitter to shut down rumors that she and her husband, Will Smith, were experiencing trouble in the bedroom after false headlines claiming so circulated around social media yesterday.

The 50-year-old actress sat down with her friend Gwyneth Paltrow on a recent episode of Red Table Talk where the ladies dished on sex and the challenges of maintaining a long-term marriage. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, 22 years old… I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex,” she said in the episode. “It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

After the clip went viral, social media users took Jada’s statement and ran with it, claiming that she used the RTT conversation as another way to “embarrass Will,” especially after the series of “entanglement” conversations that flooded social media late last year.

Well, the actress got wind of the rumors and the conversation surrounding her and Will’s bedroom behavior and took to Twitter late last night to shut all those down, confirming that she and her husband are just fine. “Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you,” she wrote.

And in case you were wondering what the entire conversation was like that stirred the backlash in the first place, here’s the episode that started it all.

