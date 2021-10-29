At Last! Actress Regina King Is Honored With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Well it’s about time! Oscar and Emmy-award winning actress Regina King has finally received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and I think the majority of our culture agrees that she is more than deserving of this honor. On this past Thursday, decked out in a blush pink pantsuit, Regina King placed her handprints and footprints in the cement at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Her face exposed her appreciation for this momentous occasion as she was all smiles throughout the ceremony.

If you ever need a living definition of Black Girl Magic, look no further than Regina King. The dynamic actress stepped on the scene in 1985 as Brenda Jenkins in the popular sitcom 227, and she has been rolling ever since. She was the cool homegirl in Boyz n The Hood and Poetic Justice, and she played the determined feisty college student in Higher Learner. Since these early films, King has gone on to act in a plethora of popular flicks and break barriers in an industry that has a very narrow view of what Black actors and actresses should look like and which roles fit them.

In 2020, Regina King directed her first film, One Night in Miami, which told the story of the relationships between singer Sam Cooke, activist and minister Malcolm X, and pro football player Jim Brown. The film was debuted at the Venice Film Festival making it the first film, directed by an African-American woman, to be selected at the festival.

Regina King continues to conquer Hollywood one role at a time. Most black women light up when she appears on the movie screen because she is so relatable. If she has done nothing else with her acting career – she has inspired many to keep pushing no matter what odds are stacked against you. Go Regina!

