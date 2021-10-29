Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Battling PTSD on “Peace of Taraji” [Video]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A taboo subject in African American communities is the reality of mental health and more importantly acknowledging that we may need help in regards to mental health whether it be through counseling and or medication. Your mental health is nothing to be embarrassed about and thank God for Taraji P. Henson’s talk show “Peace of Taraji” that gives people the platform to discuss mental health as well as others to learn about it but more importantly letting people know that it is alright to open up about it. You never know what’s going on with people behind closed doors or when the spotlight turns off, now Chicago native, rapper, Chance The Rapper, has chosen to open up about his own battle with mental health.

In an up coming episode of “Peace of Taraji” that airs on Facebook Watch, Chance The Rapper opened up to Taraji P. Henson about battling his own mental health issue PTSD, a subject that has been glossed over in his own family and that health is beyond the physical.

When Chance The Rapper opened up this is some of what he had to say:

“Obviously I deal with PTSD,” “I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19, and I’ve seen people I didn’t know get killed too,” “You become kind of numb to it like somebody else died last week, but it stays with you, you know what I mean? And you don’t realize until later — like I have lasting effects.”

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, or rape or who have been threatened with death, sexual violence or serious injury.

Take a look at the sneak peak video of episode 4 of “Peace of Taraji” with special guest Chance The Rapper below.

