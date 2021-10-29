Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody Showed Up” [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In a recent interview NeNe Leakes felt nothing but ‘Reality TV’ (not genuine) love from Cynthia Bailey as well as her so-called Real Housewives family when asked about the support she received after the heart breaking loss of her husband Greg Leakes after battling cancer for several years. According to NeNe Leakes her ex-friend/Ex RHOA Cynthia Bailey didn’t show up for Greg’s Celebration of Life memorial but came to NeNe Leakes lounge a week later. NeNe Leakes also said that team Bravo sent a two hundred dollar floral arrangement that all the million dollar ladies, as well as others, chipped in on. Cynthia Bailey said prior to NeNe Leakes interview that they were good and she was glad she caught up with her at the lounge because she got to spend one on one time with NeNe, Cynthia Bailey told Page Six:

“I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration [of life] because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge and pretty much closing the place down,” Bailey said that when she and her husband, Mike Hill, found out they would “not [be] able to make it” to the funeral because they would be out of town, she felt “so bad about it.” “I decided that once I got back to Atlanta, I really wanted to, you know, just try to see her,” she said. “I wanted to give my condolences and just give in my respect out of respect for Gregg in person.”

Now Ex-RHOA Claudia Jordan is chiming in saying that NeNe Leakes sentiments were tacky and she is lucky anybody showed up. Claudia Jordan continued to speak about NeNe’s recent interview by saying:

“Out of respect for Gregg, I did send condolences and I never made it public. I never put it out there or posted it,” “But I did feel triggered when I heard about this story I’m like hold up, no one owes you anything. We didn’t have to spend one dollar. It has nothing to do with you, it has to do with your husband.” “It’s just such a tacky thing. Did you Google how much the flowers were?,” “The things that you’ve said about other people, you’re lucky that anybody showed up for you actually. And the fact that people rallied around you, I thought was a beautiful moment so lets not ruin it.”

Claudia Jordan peach was snatched back after season 7 of RHOA, however she did return as a guest in season 8 and 13.

Do you agree with Claudia Jordan? Take a look at the video below.

