Will Smith And The Williams Sisters Cover Entertainment Weekly To Discuss The Making Of Their Biopic ‘King Richard’

Venus and Serena fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their forthcoming biopic King Richard which will hit theaters on Nov.19. The oscar worthy film will give viewers a close look at the tennis sister’s upbringing through the lens of their iconic father Richard Williams, played by the inimitable Will Smith. Actresses Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney will portray the Grandslam All-Stars, while their mother, Oracene “Brandi” Williams, will be played by Aunjanue Ellis.

Richard Williams undoubtedly played an instrumental role in shaping both Venus and Serena into the coveted athletes we know today. From pushing them to their limits in practice to coaching them on how to interact with the press off the court, the film depicts “an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever,” the bio for the film reads.

The Wimbledon champs and Smith recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the making of the film and their iconic tennis careers.

“I guess the in through Richard appealed to me because it’s the only way I could be involved,” Smith told the outlet during the interview, adding that Richard reminded him a lot of his own father. “It was that same generation — men that used to fix everything with their hands. I understood what it was like to live at the edge of survival and to try to sustain a dream.”

“There are so many ways to tell this story. But I think telling it through my dad was the best way because he had the idea. He knew how to do it,” Serena added. “He was one of the most misunderstood people during that time. Nobody got it…He was so far ahead in terms of the balance between pushing and protecting, [and] had a savant-level comprehension of when those moments were.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Venus shared that she loved seeing their childhood innocence maintained throughout the film, something that the sisters still “hang on to” today, according to the 41-year-old.

“It’s kind of difficult for me to say, ‘Oh, this film shows me.’ Because me is Serena. And there’s no me without her, and I could have never done what I’ve been able to achieve on the court without her. It’s so symbiotic,” she explained.

The trio posed for their EW cover story dressed up in REEM ACRA and MARCO BOLOGNA dresses styled by Scot Louie and they look absolutely stunning. Take a look at their digital cover below.

