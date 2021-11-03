Cbus
Columbus planning park near Eastland Mall

Source: SolStock / Getty

According to NBC4i, Columbus is planning to turn 78 acres of land near Eastland Mall into a new park.

Francis said the land was acquired by Columbus City Council earlier this week for the price of a little over $1.5 million, the majority of which will be paid through a $1 million grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

City council said it is seeking input from those in the Eastland Mall area with plans to build playgrounds, bike trails, sports fields, and conservation spaces.

The city said the park is expected to be completed in the next two to three years.

For the full NBC4 story click here

