Former TV weatherman Mike Davis seeks early release from prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges

According to NBC4i, a former television weatherman for a Columbus news station has filed for early release from prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges last year.
According to court documents, Davis’ lawyer states he has taken responsibility for his actions and has already paid a heavy price for his crime due to his public status.
Prior to his sentencing in May of 2020, Davis said he did not realize he was hurting children by downloading and collecting thousands of images of child pornography.
Davis is currently scheduled to be released from prison on May 25, 2024.
After his release, Davis will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
For the full NBC4 story click here
