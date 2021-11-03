Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ciara looked breathtaking in a Laquan Smith gown as she presented the couturier with the Designer of the Year honor at the ACE Awards.

Hubba, Hubba is all we can say after seeing Ciara in this luxurious Laquan Smith getup. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur did not take her assignment as presenter lightly, and we love it. We are quite sure that all eyes were on her as she strutted up to the podium to present Laquan Smith with the Designer of the Year Award.

The sequin, brown dress complemented Ciara’s physique, toned legs, and complexion perfectly. The dress draped at the waist and featured a thigh-slit, a turtle neck, and extra long sleeves that gave the dress a sleek vibe. Ciara paired the ensemble with brown high-heeled pumps and minimal accessories. Her tousled hair was worn in a half up, half down ‘do and her natural glam look brought the look together. The singer was styled by Kollin Carter.

Of course Laquan smith looked dapper as he received this huge honor. The fashion creative wore a white crisp blouse, black dress pants, and Azature diamonds.

In an industry that has challenges with accepting designers of color, Laquan Smith is making his mark. We are extremely proud of him for breaking barriers and paving the way for future Black fashion designers. This honor is well-deserved.

Ciara Presented Laquan Smith With The ACE Hero Award While Draped In The Designers' Creation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

