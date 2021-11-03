Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Went Cribs 5.0 Showing Off The Cali Mansion

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

MTV Cribs brought us into the most beautiful homes or some of the most beautiful ‘for play homes’ of some of the most hottest entertainers/artists in the business at the time. Just recently with ABC new drama series ‘Queens’ starring R&B singer Brandy, former 3LW member/actress Naturi Naughton, actress Nadine Velazquez and rapper/actress/television host Eve the story about a music group has touched on many realities one of which the episode that mirrors 3LW cribs episode and Naturi Naughton spilled the tea that just like on ‘Queens’ the 3LW MTV Cribs house wasn’t theirs either. But so you won’t get things twisted in 2021 Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are at the pinnacle of their music careers as well as with their real-estate investments, as they are giving fans a CRIBS 5.0 tour of their new California mansion via Architectural Digest.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz purchased the home in La Jolla, California in 2019 and have since worked with designer Kelly Behun to make the 11,000 square-foot property their own, filled with their tastes and important details from their life along with an amazing view of the Pacific Ocean.

“When you hear a song or something we’ve produced, the foundation is to make people feel good and feel loved. That’s what our art is about,” “When you come into our home, that’s exactly what we want you to feel. We want you to feel loved, to feel safe, to feel relaxed. We want you to have a great meal. We want you to feel inspired.” –Alicia Keys.

Take a look at Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz breath taking mansion below.

