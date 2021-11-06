Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion queen Marlo Hampton just shut down Instagram in her latest look!

The newest housewife to join The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast stepped out with her fellow ‘RHOA’ castmates in New York last night to see ‘RHOA’ veteran Kandi Burruss’s latest broadway production, “Thoughts of a Colored Man” wearing a super sexy monochromatic look that we can’t stop thinking about! She wore an all-red, cut-out Sergio Hudson pantsuit that featured long sleeves, a mock neck, and flared pants legs. She paired the look with a red croc-embossed handbag and wore her hair in big, voluptuous curls that were parted over to one side.

She shared the fashionable look to her Instagram page, tagging her glam squad and asking her 1.4 million followers for help choosing a caption for the gorgeous image.

“ ,” fellow castmate Sheree Whitfield commented on the look while Bevy Smith wrote, “Chile, you’re letting them know you’ve been peach-worthy for a minute, keep shining STAR .”

Kandi Burruss also took to social media to share a snippet of the RHOA ladies from inside the event as Marlo along with Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross were all smiles behind their masks.

It looks like the RHOA cameras were rolling at the event last night so I’m sure we’ll get all of the tea from the event when the upcoming season premieres on Bravo.

Don’t miss…

Marlo Hampton Shares Swelling Reaction To A Hair Transplant On Instagram Live

Marlo Hampton Shows Off Her Unbelievable Body And New Blonde Do

Marlo Hampton Reminds Us Why She’s The Fashion Queen In This All-Red Sergio Hudson Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: