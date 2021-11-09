Silk Sonic: Smokin Out The Window Is FIRE [Official Video]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

What came first the chicken or the egg? We don’t know the answer to that however we do know that before there was a Silk Sonic there was a Four Tops and because of that Silk Sonic will probably be on top of this years Grammys.

For those of you who think old school is played out, you obviously haven’t took notice to the fact that a lot of new school music is just old school music 5.0 however in the case of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak they figured out how to bring original new school music with an old school vibe with their ‘Silk Sonic’ project that has been nothing but FIRE!! And you know where ever there is smoke there’s fire but in the case of Silk Sonic’s newest single the FIRE is ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak has officially dropped the project’s latest single, ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’ along with an official music video with Silk Sonic presenting once again that Temptations swag a visual concert that sets up the official drop of the highly anticipated album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” with November 12th release date.

The only thing missing from ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’ is chest hair on those old school open shirt suits.

The door has been left open for you to skate on over and take a look at the official music video for ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’ by Silk Sonic below.

