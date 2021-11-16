3 Signs A Marriage Won’t Last….WOW!

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A photographer has the internet talking as she made a video on 3 signs during a wedding that a marriage won’t last.

Shayla Herrington, a photographer from Arkansas made a TikTok video titled “3 Signs A Couple May Split” based off a conversation she had with a wedding photographer for over a decade, sharing her field experiences.

Shayla said, “They told me they could always tell if a couple will last or not…I was really interested to hear their theory on this. After sharing the video, TikTok users went crazy in the comments and shared signs of their own. Check it out.

Sign 1

“The first indicator is one of the spouses will take more than three family photos without the other spouse,” she continued. “This one kind of makes sense to me. You might get a few alone with your mom and dad, but to kick them out of more than three photos just seems a little suspicious.”

Sign 2

When the couple who is getting married, avoids talking about the other spouse during get-ready photos or toasts, which might mean “they don’t like” the wedded spouse.

Sign 3

“The last indicator is one of the spouses will spend more time with friends or family at the reception rather than their spouse”

An TikTok user agreed and commented, “Yep. My EX husband didn’t spend time [with] me at the wedding and his groomsmen didn’t even say hi to me at all.”

In an opposing view, someone commented, “Married 30 years. Hardly saw him at the wedding. We are confident in each other. No need to cling!”

A commenter to the video adds, “I heard another photographer say if a spouse smushes cake in the other’s face it’s a good indication it won’t last because it’s rooted in humiliation.”

Photographer Shayla Herrington noted that she’s been shooting weddings for five years and has only seen one couple separate up shortly after getting married.

She says, “I shot their wedding earlier this year, but I didn’t notice any of the indicators I mentioned in that video,” Herrington noted. “I think in their case they were definitely in the puppy love phase but once they moved in together after the wedding they quickly found out they weren’t compatible.”

