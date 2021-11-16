Faith Evans And Stevie J Are Literally Heels Over Head For Each Other!? [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The world was shocked including baby mama’s when R&B singer Faith Evans and LHHATL star Stevie J tied the knot. Fans were even more shocked by the report that Faith Evans tied a knot in a sock then soon as she got home, Faith Evans allegedly knocked the hell out of Stevie J, allegedly doing what she gotta do ♫ and was arrested for domestic violence after police were called to the couples home. However last week, the not so shocking news to fans, only shocking it lasted this long, but allegedly shocking to Faith Evans was that Stevie J had filed for divorce and Faith heard about it the same way the rest of us did TMZ. Then Stevie J’s babymama, Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez, jumped in with her own alleged tea that the reason behind the split was that Faith got caught cheating on Stevie J. And if you are a fan of Love and Hip Hop that would be a switch for a Stevie J relationship.

But that was last week this week it appears, well at least according to Faith Evans IG video, that Stevie J and Faith Evans are heels over head for each other doing cartwheels in the name of their love on a beach and not at the Heart Break Hotel but rather Deer Creek Malibu.

Hmmm, maybe Faith Evans and Stevie J just needed a file for divorce spark in their life to jump start their marital battery.

