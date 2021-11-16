Van Jones Fulfilled His Dream With A Billboard in Time Square [VIDEO]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Start spreading the news, I’m leaving today, I want to be a part of it, New York, New York, In New York, Concrete jungle where dreams are made of, There’s nothing you can’t do, Now you’re in New York, These streets will make you feel brand new for CNN political contributor and activist, Van Jones, the Big lights in Time Square is a life long dream come true.

When the now 53 year old Van Jones was a young activist living in New York City, he always dreamt of making a meaningful impact in the world to earn a Times Square billboard. The background makes his teary-eyed response even more special. Over the past three decades, as Van evolved from upstart activist to national personality, he continued to manifest those dreams into existence via conversations with his closest friends and family members until it just occurred after he launched Uncommon Ground with Van Jones, a new Amazon Original podcast hosted by television personality, activist, and entrepreneur Van Jones.

Doing things the right way through hard work has never been an uncommon ground for Van Jones.

I’ve been coming down to Times Square for years. I have long had a dream of being able to share my hopeful message for the world on one of those big, bright billboards.

Now Van Jones is officially, bigger than the city lights down in times square.

Take a look at a tear filled Van Jones share the vision of his dream in the video below.

