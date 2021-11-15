With the Holidays coming up, especially Thanksgiving around the corner, lots will have a taste for something sweet, but will not always want that pumpkin or sweet potato pie.
That is why Hershey’s has cooked up something, just in time for the Holiday season, that will not only take care of the pie alternative, but also those who love those Reese’s peanut butter candy.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
The company is selling a giant 9-inch Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie. The largest Reese’s Peanut Butter cup ever weighs in at a whopping 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate.
It’s probably the biggest peanut butter cup that has been made and it’s not to be consumed in one setting by one person.
In order to properly serve the pie, it should be cut into “48 slices at 160 calories each.” That means it should be shared with family and friends for Thanksgiving or maybe even Christmas. Don’t forget there are a ton of birthdays happening in November and December as well. Plus, you can’t forget New Year’s Eve and Day.
To purchase the pie, it has been available online for almost $45 ($44.99 to be exact) “plus tax while supplies last.” As of right now, however, it is sold out, though they might be able to create some more. Just keep checking on the Hershey’s website.
So if you want a taste of Reese’s that comes from something other than the regular peanut butter cups or pieces, then you better get that pie before they all run out again.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of ollo and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Brian T. Evans and Getty Images
Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Hershey’s
There’s a Big Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie That Will Be Available for the Holidays! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com