According to NBC4i, A mistrial has been declared in a federal civil rights lawsuit against two Columbus police officers who shot and killed a 23-year-old man while the officers were in plainclothes in June 2016.
Henry Green V, 23, was shot and killed during a confrontation with Columbus Police Officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare, who were in plainclothes, in the South Linden neighborhood.
The jury, which began deliberations Monday afternoon, announced Wednesday it was deadlocked.
Police say Green, who was Black, ignored commands to drop his gun during the shooting by the officers, who are both white. Green’s family and a friend walking with him said Columbus police didn’t identify themselves when they began yelling at Green.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Mistrial declared in Henry Green civil suit against two Columbus police officers
- Disney Cruise Line to require kids 5 and older to be vaccinated
- Columbus among fastest-selling housing markets as nation stays hot
- Vanessa Bryant Honored At BABY2BABY 10 Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell
- Kash Doll Celebrates Detroit Pistons-Themed Baby Shower In A Stunning Gold Gown
- Ciara’s Fall Fashion Color Is Brown, And We’ve Got Proof
- Trump Supporter’s Reduced Charge For Illegally Voting Draws Attention To Crystal Mason’s 5-Year Prison Sentence
- Karrueche Channels Fall In New York City In A Christian Siriano Frock At The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere
- Judge’s Ruling Confirms Maine Cop Racially Profiled ‘Thug’ Driver Caught With Cocaine, Pills, And Gun
- Yaya DaCosta’s Big,Beautiful Natural Hair Is The Star Of ‘Our Kind Of People’ Ep. 7