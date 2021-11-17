Cbus
Mistrial declared in Henry Green civil suit against two Columbus police officers

According to NBC4i, A mistrial has been declared in a federal civil rights lawsuit against two Columbus police officers who shot and killed a 23-year-old man while the officers were in plainclothes in June 2016.

Henry Green V, 23, was shot and killed during a confrontation with Columbus Police Officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare, who were in plainclothes, in the South Linden neighborhood.

The jury, which began deliberations Monday afternoon, announced Wednesday it was deadlocked.

Police say Green, who was Black, ignored commands to drop his gun during the shooting by the officers, who are both white. Green’s family and a friend walking with him said Columbus police didn’t identify themselves when they began yelling at Green.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

