Mariah Carey Shares The First Look At Her Custom Dolce And Gabbana Gown For Her Upcoming Christmas Special

Mariah Carey took to Instagram today to share the first look at her upcoming Christmas special and if you weren’t ready for the holiday season yet, after seeing this dress, you certainly will be!

In a stunning IG photo, the self-proclaimed “queen of Christmas” got us all in the festive spirit as she debuted the first looks at the custom Dolce and Gabbana gown that she’ll be wearing for the upcoming holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Although we couldn’t get the full detail of the dress as the entertainer only shared a look at the dress’s backside, we can already tell that it’s stunning as it’s sparkly, gold, and features a 360 train that’s wrapped around the hem of the dress.

“#TheMagicContinues with more joy, more sparkle and a bigger train! ,” she captioned the first look photo. Check it out below.

The upcoming Christmas special will premiere this December on Apple TV+ as a sequel to last year’s show which featured appearances and celebrity guests like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and Bette Midle. This year’s special will build on the excitement from last year and will include the new Christmas song, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” courtesy of the entertainer herself along with Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

And while we’re definitely excited to see Mariah perform her new Christmas tune, we’re even more excited to jam to “All I Want For Christmas” for the 27th year in a row, time that Mariah says she feels hasn’t passed at all. “It’s very much like I live in the land of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus,” she told USA Today back in 2019 on the 25th anniversary of the hit single. “I don’t acknowledge time, I don’t know what it is. I rebuke it.”

